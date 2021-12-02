Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
‘HERO:’ Off-Duty New Jersey EMS Supervisor Rescues Burn Victim From Roaring Apartment Fire

Valerie Musson
Read More Stories
Michael Barrett of the Elizabeth EMS Fire Department
Michael Barrett of the Elizabeth EMS Fire Department Photo Credit: Friends of Elizabeth NJ EMS locals 87 & 309 via Facebook

An off-duty New Jersey EMS supervisor jumped to action when he spotted flames coming from the window of an apartment building Thursday night.

Michael Barrett from the Elizabeth EMS Fire Department called dispatch when he saw billowing flames near South St. and Rahway Ave. while driving home after his shift, officials said.

Barrett — a 20-year veteran of the station — took matters into his own hands by knocking on the doors of the fire-ravaged building, where he discovered a victim in the burning apartment.

Barrett then pulled the burn victim out of the apartment and to a safe area, a Facebook post from the station said.

The victim was taken to Saint Barnabas Burn Center and Barrett was treated at Trinitas ER for smoke inhalation.

“Shout out to EMS Supervisor Michael Barrett,” the post said.

“#Hero.”

