Hero Montclair Cop Who Saved Choking Newborn Knocks Gun From Robber's Hands: Police

A Montclair police officer who around this time last year saved a choking newborn is again being hailed a hero, this time for chasing down an armed robber in an off-duty pursuit and hitting him, causing the gun to fall to the ground.

It all began around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, as Montclair police Lt. Michael DeGrazio was patrolling near Stonebridge Road and Graham Terrace in an unmarked car in response to residential burglaries. That's when he spotted a man wearing dark clothing walking in the street, Chief Todd Conforti said.

DeGrazio parked his car and began walking. Moments later, he heard screams coming from Stonebridge Road, then footsteps on the pavement.

DeGrazio would later come to learn that the screams were coming from a man fixing a light on a ladder, who was confronted by Tashawn Hall, 19, of East Orange, Conforti said. Hall pointed a handgun at the resident and shook the ladder, demanding his car keys. When the man on the ladder screamed, Hall ran.

That's when DeGrazio spotted him in a full sprint eastbound on Graham Terrace. The lieutenant ordered Hall to stop, but Hall kept on running, DeGrazio chasing after him.

Officer Kevin Ortiz was off duty but happened to be in the area, and notice what was happening. He ran after Hall and up a driveway, at which point Hall turned and pointed a handgun at Ortiz, Conforti said.

Ortiz, who was unarmed, struck Hall, causing the gun to fall to the ground. Hall was taken to the ground and placed under arrest by Ortiz and DeGrazio. A loaded 9mm handgun was recovered from Hall.

Hall was charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Aggravated Assault – Pointing a Firearm at a Law Enforcement Officer, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, Possession of a Defaced Firearm, Obstruction, and Eluding. He was remanded to the Essex County Correctional Facility.

