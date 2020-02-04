HERO: Maywood Police K9 Rescues Missing, Shivering Englewood Girl, 13

A Maywood police bloodhound may have saved the life of a 13-year-old Englewood runaway who was found shivering in the woods 10 hours after she’d gone missing, authorities said.

Remi, who specializes in finding missing people, tracked the girl down around midnight Tuesday after partner Chris Nichols gave the 3-year-old bloodhound a sniff of a jacket she’d worn earlier in the day.

The girl’s parents dropped her off at school in Englewood, as usual, at the start of the school day on Monday, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

“At some point, the child made clear her intent to run away,” Halstead said.

When her father arrived at their usual pickup spot, she wasn’t there, he said.

Police issued alerts to surrounding towns and law enforcement agencies and entered the girl’s information and photo into a national database of missing children, Halstead said.

They also spoke with the girl’s classmates, and Englewood Detective Stacy Cook learned that the girl “had possibly secreted herself in an area between Pindle Avenue Englewood and Englewood Health,” the deputy chief said.

When they couldn’t find the youngster, city police called their Maywood colleagues.

Remi -- who has her own Facebook page -- then took them across several blocks to the girl.

“She was hiding among some trees, in a wooded area, within the parameters of the search,” Halstead said.

The girl, none the worse for wear, was reunited with her parents. The missing persons alert was cancelled.

Remi COURTESY: Maywood PD

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.