HERO: Englewood Postal Supervisor Revives Heart Attack Victim

It happened so quickly: One second, 67-year-old mail handler Aubrey Harvey was standing by the timeclock talking with the Englewood postmaster, the same as he always does before his morning break -- the next he was gasping for air on the floor.

Seeing the look on the postmaster's face, supervisor Ramón Maldonado ran over.

Harvey, who's been with the U.S. Postal Service nearly 50 years, "was having what looked like a seizure," Maldonado said. "He was totally unresponsive and gasping for air."

A 911 dispatcher told him someone needed to immediately begin CPR.

"Everything flashed right there," said Maldonado, 30, of Palisades Park, who learned CPR in high school. "I just knew what to do.

"I started doing chest compressions," he said. "I was going back and forth with the operator and kept doing the compressions.

"We lost him for a moment there, but I kept doing the compressions."

EMTs who reached the Smith Street annex soon after after shocked Harvey a couple of times with a defibrillator and got his heartbeat back to normal. Then they rushed him to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center.

Harvey underwent successful bypass surgery following Thursday morning's rescue.

Only a small percentage of people who go into cardiac arrest survive, mostly because people either don't know CPR or don't get to the victim in time, Maldonado noted.

"I'm grateful I was able to give him that extra chance until the EMTs arrived," he said.

"Luckily, he didn't suffer any brain damage," Maldonado said. "He remembered what he had for breakfast. He just didn't remember collapsing.

"It was an intense few minutes," the supervisor said. "But it's like 'fight or flight' -- the adrenaline immediately starts pumping., it takes over you. In that moment, my mind became really clear

"Thankfully, he survived."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.