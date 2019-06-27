HERO: Elmwood Park Firefighter Who Works As NJ Transit Dispatcher Helps Nab Burglary Suspect

Elmwood Park volunteer firefighter Greg Thompson isn't anyone to mess with.

A suspected burglar who punched a police officer after climbing out the window of a neighborhood home on Thursday found out the hard way, authorities said.

Thompson, who works as a dispatcher for New Jersey Transit and lives nearby, tackled the fleeing 16-year-old suspect before police Lt. John Harris quickly him into custody.

Harris was among the officers who responded to the call of a teen climbing out the Lee Street window around 11:40 a.m., Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

The intruder was described as white and wearing a black shirt and black shorts, he said.

Harris spotted the teen at the intersection of Boulevard and Van Riper Avenue and approached him, the chief said.

The boy, in turn, punched him in the chest and fled onto Veterans Place, he said.

Harris was chasing him when Thompson, who was off duty, intervened.

The juvenile was detained on charges of resisting arrest and assault on a police officer, the chief said. Additional counts were possible, pending the results of an investigation.

Foligno expressed his “sincere appreciation to Mr. Thompson for coming to the aid of a police officer without regard for or his own safety.”

NJ Transit's Nancy Snyder said the agency plans to give the 11½-year veteran a commendation.

Borough honors were also expected for one of Elmwood Park's bravest.

