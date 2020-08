A Bergen County sheriff's officer revived a drug overdose victim from Englewood at a Hackensack convenience store.

Officer John Ryan Greiner administered Narcan to the unconscious 41-year-old opioid victim at the Wawa on River Street shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said.

The man eventually came around and was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, the sheriff said.

