'HELP US': Family Of Missing North Jersey HS Grad Posts Public Plea

Valerie Musson
Giuseppe Ippolito, a 23-year-old North Warren Regional High School graduate, was last seen the night of Saturday, March 27, his family said.
Photo Credit: Facebook/Lauren Dent

Family and friends of a 23-year-old Warren County high school grad who has been missing for nearly a week are asking for help in locating him.

Giuseppe Ippolito, a North Warren Regional High School graduate, was last seen the night of Saturday, March 27, his family writes on Facebook.

Ippolito drives a dark grey two-door Wrangler with a license plate reading M27HWD, the post says.

None of his family members, friends or co-workers have been able to contact him, Ippolito's friend said on Instagram -- adding that they have “no way of tracking or communicating” with the missing young adult.

“He is my brother’s best friend, another brother to me, and another son to my parents,” Lauren Dent writes on the post.

“Please help us find him.”

Anyone with information about Ippolito’s whereabouts is asked to call or text (201) 841-9354 or state police.

