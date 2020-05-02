'Help Me! Help Me!': Former Marine Surrenders To SWAT In Second Bergen Hotel Standoff In Month

A SWAT team standoff at a Saddle Brook motel ended Friday night with the arrest of a former Marine from Somerset County who'd been seized with a gun by the same unit at an Elmwood Park hotel last month.

Ronnie Shertel, 37, of Hillsborough called 911 from the Crowne Plaza hotel off Route 80 in Saddle Brook around 10:30 p.m. Friday, saying he'd heard shots in the next room, Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

"Help me! Help me!" he shouted before hanging up, Kugler said.

When police arrived, Shertel shouted from inside for them to break down the door, the chief said.

They established a perimeter, evacuated the floor of the hotel and called for the SWAT team, he said.

A member of the Bergen County Crisis Negotiation Unit made contact with Shertel and convinced him to come out peacefully less than an hour later, Kugler said.

Shertel was taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center for an evaluation, he said.

Just last month, a Bergen SWAT team seized Shertel after a caller at the Red Carpet Motel on Route 46 told police he had a gun.

SEE: SWAT Team, Police Seize Man With Gun At Route 46 Motel

A negotiator convinced Shertel to come out during that standoff. Police then took him into custody and seized a .380-caliber Lorcin.

Shertel -- who records show has a criminal history in Bergen, Somerset and Passaic counties -- was charged with two weapons offenses in that incident. He was later released because of the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said.

Kugler, following Friday night's incident, said "our on-scene police officers and county SWAT team did an awesome job to not only maintain the safety of our first responders but also keep this individual out of harm's way.

"I hope he can get the help he needs before another incident leads to a different outcome."

******

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Or text CONNECT to 741-741 .You are not alone.

******

