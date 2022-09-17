He Thought Gun Was Unloaded — Then He Killed His Friend: Burlington Prosecutor

An 18-year-old man playing with a gun accidentally shot his friend in South Jersey, authorities said.

Jah-son Jones, of Pemberton, was at 19-year-old Nasiah Carson's home on South Coles Avenue in Maple Shade, when the two were playing with a handgun that they thought was unloaded, and Jones pointed it at Carson squeezed the trigger around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.

Carson was taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden by others in the home after the shooting occurred, and was pronounced dead just after arriving.

A cartridge was in the chamber, and the firearm discharged, striking Carson.

Jah-son Jones was charged this afternoon with Reckless Manslaughter, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, all second-degree offenses. He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

The investigation was conducted by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Maple Shade Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Detectives Dan Schules and Melyssa Alonso, and MSPD Detective Jeff Engel. Jones will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Hutchinson.

