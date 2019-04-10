He Did It Again: Fair Lawn Detective Makes Another Arrest In Mailbox Check-Theft Spree

The arrests continue to pile up for a Fair Lawn police detective who’s been tracking down checks stolen from a trio of post office drop boxes.

A borough victim reported a $1,000 check that she’d mailed at the Radburn Post Office on Abbott Road was fraudulently cashed into another account, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Detective Paul Donohue investigated and arrested Kilver Paulino, 19 of Paterson.

Paulino admitted he cashed the check, withdrew the money after the check cleared and kept $350, Metzler said.

He said he gave the rest of the money to an unidentified person, the sergeant said.

Paulino was released after being charged with theft by deception.

The investigation, meanwhile, was continuing.

Donohue has made investigating the thefts something of a specialty.

The U.S. Postal Service, meanwhile, has been replacing the older boxes with a newer, theft-proof model.

