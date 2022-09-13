Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Englewood Chiropractor Who Violated Patients Loses License For Good: State Attorney General
DV Pilot Police & Fire

HazMat Situation Sends Four Firefighters To Hospital, Building Evacuated In Jersey City

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

Four firefighters were hospitalized and several civilians evaluated by EMS for a chemical odor that evacuated a Jersey City building Tuesday, Sept. 13, officials said.

Police and fire crews were called to 500 Bergen Ave., around 5 p.m. for reports of a strange odor. 

HazMat units were deployed and first responders evacuated occupants of the four-story building.

The firefighters hospitalized had complaints of eye irritation and respiratory issues. The scene was being cleared and the cause of the odor is being investigated.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.