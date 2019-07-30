Hawthorne Police Nab Northbound NY Trio With Nearly 350 Heroin Bags

A Hawthorne police officer nabbed a northbound New York State trio with 349 bags of heroin that were apparently bought in Paterson, authorities said.

The passengers gave conflicting accounts of where they’d been and what they were doing, Police Chief Richard McAuliffe said, adding that officers also smelled burnt marijuana after stopping their 1999 Subaru sedan on northbound Route 208.

The driver meanwhile, “stated that he had just dropped a friend off in Paterson and was on his way to Liberty, NY,” the chief said.

One of the passengers, identified as Theresa Light, 25, of Liberty, had “a very large bulge coming from her pants area,” McAuliffe said.

When the officers asked what it ws, Light “retrieve five bricks, nine bundles, and nine loose glassine envelopes of heroin from her pants,” he said.

All three were taken into custody, after which Light, driver Tyrell Wisher, 34, of Woodridge NY and Matthew Bottaro, 29, also of Liberty, were charged with drug offenses.

All were released pending court hearings.

