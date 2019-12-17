Hawthorne PD: Unlicensed DWI Driver From Wyckoff Crashes, Refuses To Submit To Alcohol Tests

A drunk driver from Wyckoff crashed her car in Hawthorne, injuring an adult and two children, authorities said.

Heather Lawson, 43, who has a prior record of petty offenses, crashed a 2016 Land Rover owned by someone else on Lafayette Avenue, Detective Sgt. Matthew Hoogmoed said.

Responding officers noticed that she smelled of alcohol, he said.

“I ain’t doing your [sobriety] test,” Lawson told the officers, who took her into custody, Hoogmoed said.

She later “became irate and refused to cooperate with officers” at headquarters, the sergeant said.

The victims -- a 41-year-old woman and two children, a 6-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy – live in Hawthorne, Hoogmoed noted. All refused medical treatment at the scene, he said.

Lawson, meanwhile, was charged with a host of offenses, including assault by auto, driving while under the influence and refusing to give a blood or breath sample.

Police also charged her with driving with an expired license while suspended, reckless driving, careless driving causing property damage, failing to maintain a lane and failing to notify the MVC of an address change.

They also charged the owner of the vehicle, Richard Kammen, 57, of Hawthorne with allowing a suspended driver under the influence of alcohol to operate it.

Both were released pending court hearings.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.