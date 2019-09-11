Hawthorne PD: Teen Car Burglars Caught

A caller led Hawthorne police to two teens seen rifling through vehicles on surveillance video while the owners slept, authorities said.

Officers found Devin Paredes of Prospect Park and Jazyre Kearney of Paterson, both 18, in the area of Goffle Road and Macfarlan Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Detective Sgt. Matthew Hoogmoed said.

Both said they didn’t have identification “and were just headed home from a party,” Hoogmoed said.

On the ground near them, officers found several items that appeared stolen, including an AAA membership card and a key, the sergeant said.

“Officers went to the house of the name that appeared on the card and discovered the vehicle was gone through and items missing,” he said.

Another area resident had surveillance cameras that showed the duo going through several vehicles, Hoogmoed said.

Paredes was sent to the Passaic County Jail, while Kearney was released – both on burglary and theft charges, he said.

