Hawthorne PD: NY Men Coming From Paterson In Unregistered, Unlicensed Car Had Heroin, Pot

“Fine,” a stopped New York State driver told a Hawthorne police officer who asked whether he was carrying any drugs before pulling out several bundles of heroin stuffed down his pants, authorities said.

Corey Kessler, 28, of Wurtsboro, was driving a 2014 Nissan Sentra when he and his passenger, 22-year-old Jayquan Lightfoot of Middletown, NY were stopped on Goffle Road near Watchung Drive in the middle of the afternoon on Nov. 8, they said.

Kessler told the officer he’d gone to Paterson to pick up his cousin, but Lightfoot told a different story, Detective Sgt. Matthew Hoogmoed said.

Asked about a pot smell, Lightfoot handed over a marijuana blunt, Hoogmoed said.

Kessler, in turn, said he wasn’t carrying while he “kept moving his hands to his crotch area,” the sergeant said.

Pressed on his behavior, Kessler said “fine” and removed a cellophane bag holding seven bundles of heroin from his pants, Hoogmoed said.

Another bag of pot and various drug paraphernalia were found in the car, he said.

Both men received summonses for possession of heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and were released pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Kessler also got summonses for improper passing, not having registration or insurance and having illegal drugs in a motor vehicle.

