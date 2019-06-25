Hawthorne PD: Headlights Off, Late-Night Driver With Bag Of Pot Tries Posing As Sister

A driver wanted on a warrant and carrying a bag of pot tried posing as her sister after she was stopped for having with her headlights off just before midnight Monday, Hawthorne police said.

Alaysia Arroyo, 21, of Hawthorne gave a borough officer her sister’s driver’s license after being stopped on Lafayette Avenue near South Avenue around 11:30 p.m., Detective Sgt. Matthew Hoogmoed said.

Smelling a raw marijuana odor coming from inside the 2017 Honda Civic, the officer ran a computer check on the license, then asked Arroyo to step out, Hoogmoed said.

When she did, the officer noticed the bag of marijuana in the door pocket, he said.

Asked about the driver’s license, she told the officer: “That’s Trinidy … I mean: That’s me,” the sergeant said.

Arroyo then admitted that she was using her sister’s name and was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of the city of Passaic, he said.

She paid the $750 outstanding on the warrant and was released pending court action on the Hawthorne charges of drug possession and hindering apprehension.

Arroyo also received traffic summonses for failing to use her lights, driving while suspended and possession of drugs in a vehicle, among other offenses.

