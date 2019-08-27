Hawthorne PD: Drivers Face More Serious Charges After Defying Officers Writing Parking Tickets

Hawthorne police officers trying to write simple parking tickets came up against one driver who had to be chased down and another who tore up the summonses and threw them at their feet, authorities said. Now both face more serious charges.

An officer was issuing a summons to an illegally parked 2015 Chevy Spark on Diamond Bridge Avenue when Kristen Chin, 24, of Bloomfield “came out and attempted to move the vehicle,” Detective Sgt. Matthew Hoogmoed said.

The officer told her to stop and asked her why she parked there, considering that the subcompact hatchback nearly caused an accident moments earlier, the sergeant said.

“Well, I am not parked now. I am leaving,” Chin told the officer, Hoogmoed said.

The officer explained that Chin wasn’t free to go and asked for her credentials. She drove off instead, he said.

Chin fled through several residential streets before finally pulling over in the area of Coolidge Place near Wagaraw Road, Hoogmoed said.

She was taken to headquarters and processed on a host of summonses, as well as criminal eluding and obstruction of justice charges, before being released pending a hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court.

The following day, officers gave the driver of a 2011 Honda Accord summonses for blocking the roadway on Goffle Road near Wagaraw Road.

The driver, 23-year-old Ladonna Nathan of Little Falls, at first refused to stay in her car while the summonses were being written, Hoogmoed said.

Then she tore up the tickets, threw them on the ground and went into a local business, he said.

The officers followed Nathan in and advised her that she had to go back outside to collect another summons for littering.

Nathan refused, telling the officers to mail them to her, the sergeant said.

Then she “began to curse at officers, causing a scene at the establishment and refused to comply with officers’ instructions to go back outside,” he said.

Nathan resisted arrest but eventually was handcuffed and brought to headquarters, Hoogmoed said.

She was later released after being charged with resisting arrest, obstruction, disorderly conduct, littering, delaying traffic and not having liability insurance coverage, the sergeant said.

