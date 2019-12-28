Hawthorne Man, 19, Accused Of Assaulting Victim With Car In Ridgewood

A Hawthorne man deliberately struck a domestic violence victim with his car in Ridgewood and then fled the scene late Friday, said authorities who took him into custody.

Aaron Hoyt, 19, remained held Saturday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The male victim was taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center following the assault just after 10 p.m. on Hammond Road, a cul-de-sac off Van Emburgh Avenue near northbound Route 17, responders said.

"It was very fortunate that it wasn't worse. It could have very easily been life-threatening," one said.

A damaged Nissan Sentra, registered to his mother, was impounded after Hawthorne police later seized Hoyt and held him for their Ridgewood colleagues.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Hoyt is charged with assault by auto, aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim and endangering an injured victim, as well as underage consumption of alcohol and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, records show.

