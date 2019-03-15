Hawthorne Hit-Run Driver, 65, Remains Jailed After Death Of Pedestrian Struck In Glen Rock

UPDATE: A 65-year-old Hawthorne widow remained jailed pending a detention hearing on vehicular manslaughter charges following the overnight death of a hit-and-run victim in Glen Rock.

The victim, Biagio Lembo, also 65, died on the operating table during emergency late Wednesday at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, responders said.

As Daily Voice reported on Thursday , Marina M. Lee -- who originally was charged with leaving the scene of a crash that caused injury -- surrendered to detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office to face upgraded counts.

Besides vehicular manslaughter, Lee is charged with endangering an injured victim and hindering her apprehension.

Lee was found with her damaged Chevy Tahoe in a Godwin Avenue parking lot in Midland Park after hitting the victim in front of the SuperFresh on Lincoln Avenue in Hawthorne just before 8:30 p.m. March 5, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

The Tahoe headed north on Lincoln Avenue -- with heavy front-end damage -- after the crash before Midland Park police spotted it and nabbed Lee in the Burger King parking lot, authorities said.

Responders said Lee, who works as an office manager, claimed to have thought she struck an animal.

She also stopped and got out of the truck to clear her windshield of rice pudding that the victim had been carrying when he was struck, they said.

Lee remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

PHOTOS: Boyd A. Loving

ORIGINAL STORY: A Hawthorne widow drove off and was eventually caught by police after hitting and critically injuring a 65-year-old borough man in Glen Rock, authorities said.

Marina M. Lee, also 65, was found with her damaged Chevy Tahoe in a Godwin Avenue parking lot in Midland Park after hitting the victim in front of the SuperFresh on Lincoln Avenue in Hawthorne just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

The Tahoe headed north on Lincoln Avenue -- with heavy front-end damage -- after the crash before Midland Park police spotted it and nabbed Lee in the Burger King parking lot, authorities said.

Lee, who works as an office manager, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious body injury, Calo said.

The victim remained in critical but stable condition Thursday at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, the prosecutor said.Lee remained free pending a March 15 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, he said.

Calo thanked the Glen Rock, Midland Park and Hawthorne police departments for their assistance.

