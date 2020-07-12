Hawthorne, Glen Rock Officers Capture Quartet Who Crashed Stolen Ridgewood Lexus

Hawthorne and Glen Rock police captured a quartet of juveniles from three counties -- two of them 15 years old -- after they crashed a Lexus stolen out of Ridgewood during a brief overnight chase Monday.

Glen Rock police tried to stop the car, but the driver hit the gas and continued into Hawthorne, crashing on Parker Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m., Hawthorne Police Capt. Robert King said.

The four occupants immediately bailed, he said.

Hawthorne officers chased down three of them in a backyard on Rea Avenue after they ran there from 11the Avenue, King said.

Glen Rock police nabbed the fourth near the corner of Hawthorne and Warburton avenues, he said.

Glen Rock police took custody of the four boys -- two 15-year-olds, one from Glen Rock and the other from Newark, a 16-year-old from Irvington and a 17-year-old from Elizabeth.

They were issued delinquency complaints and released pending hearings in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack.

