A Friday morning basement fire blew through the roof of an industrial dye company in Hawthorne.

The 5th Avenue fire at Rainbow Specialty Colors broke out around 9:30 a.m. and went to two alarms.

Firefighters reported it under control less than an hour later.

Hawthorne firefighters were joined by their Glen Rock, Paterson and Wyckoff colleagues, among others.

