Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Breaking News: Plane Crashes Into Central Jersey Home
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Haworth PD: Officers Catch Daytime Car Burglar From NYC With Machete, Drugs

Jerry DeMarco
INSET: Osiris Alcequiez German
INSET: Osiris Alcequiez German Photo Credit: COURTESY: Haworth PD

A noontime car burglar was carrying a machete and drugs when Haworth police grabbed him, authorities said.

Alerted by a caller to a man entering a vehicle in a resident’s driveway on the west side of town, Officer Thomas Reinecke found Osiris Alcequiez German, 38, of New York City around 12:20 p.m. , Detective Sgt. Justin Fox said.

As the officer approached, Fox said, German ignored his commands to stop and tossed a 2-foot-long machete on the ground.

Reinecke and backup Officer Kevin McKeary took German into custody.

They found him carrying pot and cocaine, Fox said.

German was charged with burglary and drug and weapons possession and released pending a hearing.

Fox urged residents not to leave their vehicles unlocked.

