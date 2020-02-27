Haworth PD: Drugged Closter Driver Tosses Heroin Bags Out Car Window

A Closter driver tossed several bags of heroin out of his car as a Haworth police officer pulled him over, authorities said.

Officer Andrew Soltes was stopping Nick Linaris, 42, on Haworth Avenue around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday when he saw the 10 folds of heroin come flying out the window, Detective Sgt. Justin Fox said.

Soltes found Linaris carrying Xanax, some loose heroin and drug paraphernalia, Fox said.

Linaris, who Fox said admitted being under the influence of heroin, was taken into custody and sent to the Bergen County Jail on various drug-related charges, as well as evidence tampering.

A judge in Hackensack ordered him released the next day pending further court action.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.