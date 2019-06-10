Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Helicopter Crash-Lands On Roof Of Manhattan High-Rise, Pilot Killed
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hasbrouck Heights Police Officers Rescue Dog Who Jumped From Car Window

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Hilton Hasbrouck Heights Meadowlands Hotel
Hilton Hasbrouck Heights Meadowlands Hotel Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A pair of Hasbrouck Heights police officers rescued a dog who jumped out a car window.

The Shihtzu mix chased an opossum and got stuck in brush behind the Hilton Hasbrouck Heights Meadowlands Hotel on Terrace Avenue off Route 17 just after 7 p.m. Sunday, Detective Lt. Michael Colaneri Jr. said.

Responding Officers Nicholas Brunetti and Michael Renna found the pooch, whose head was poking into a hole, Colaneri said.

Using a dog noose, they freed the pup -- who was returned, unharmed, to the owner, the lieutenant said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.