Hasbrouck Heights PD: Son Pinned Trying To Stop Rolling Car While Unloading Groceries With Mom

A 30-something Hasbrouck Heights man was conscious and alert after a car rolled onto him and struck his mother as they unloaded groceries in their driveway Monday afternoon, authorities said.

"The car started to roll and the son tried to stop it" on Washington Place around 3:40 p.m., Detective Lt. Michael Colaneri Jr. said. "It ran over him, leaving him stuck underneath the vehicle."

Hasbrouck Heights firefighters got the car and him out from under it, Colaneri said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where the extent of his injuries was to be determined, the lieutenant said.

His mother also was taken to HUMC with minor injuries after she was grazed, he said.

