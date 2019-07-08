Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Victims Killed In Head-On Hackensack Crash Came From Bergenfield, Palisades Park
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hasbrouck Heights PD: Son Pinned Trying To Stop Rolling Car While Unloading Groceries With Mom

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Hasbrouck Heights firefighters rescued the victim.
Hasbrouck Heights firefighters rescued the victim. Photo Credit: COURTESY: HHFD

A 30-something Hasbrouck Heights man was conscious and alert after a car rolled onto him and struck his mother as they unloaded groceries in their driveway Monday afternoon, authorities said.

"The car started to roll and the son tried to stop it" on Washington Place around 3:40 p.m., Detective Lt. Michael Colaneri Jr. said. "It ran over him, leaving him stuck underneath the vehicle."

Hasbrouck Heights firefighters got the car and him out from under it, Colaneri said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where the extent of his injuries was to be determined, the lieutenant said.

His mother also was taken to HUMC with minor injuries after she was grazed, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.