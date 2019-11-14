Hasbrouck Heights PD: Garfield Driver Who Crashed Twice Was 3X Over Legal Limit

A drunken Garfield driver registered more than three times the legal limit on a blood-alcohol test after crashing his car twice in the span of a couple of blocks in Hasbrouck Heights, authorities said.

Edward Luna, 33, kept driving after his Jeep struck a retaining wall on Prospect Street shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday, Detective Lt. Michael Colaneri Jr. said.

It then hit the tree on Williams Avenue near Terrace Avenue, stopping it, he said.

After smelling alcohol on his breath, Officers Nicholas Brunetti and Joseph Olivo gave Lunda field sobriety tests and took him into custody, the lieutenant said.

He registered .23 at headquarters and was released to a responsible adult after being issued summonses for DWI, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, failing to report a crash and not having insurance.

The Jeep was towed and impounded.

