Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Driver Admits Impersonating FBI Agent During Paramus Traffic Stop
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hasbrouck Heights PD: Garfield Driver Who Crashed Twice Was 3X Over Legal Limit

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Hasbrouck Heights police
Hasbrouck Heights police Photo Credit: Hasbrouck Heights PD

A drunken Garfield driver registered more than three times the legal limit on a blood-alcohol test after crashing his car twice in the span of a couple of blocks in Hasbrouck Heights, authorities said.

Edward Luna, 33, kept driving after his Jeep struck a retaining wall on Prospect Street shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday, Detective Lt. Michael Colaneri Jr. said.

It then hit the tree on Williams Avenue near Terrace Avenue, stopping it, he said.

After smelling alcohol on his breath, Officers Nicholas Brunetti and Joseph Olivo gave Lunda field sobriety tests and took him into custody, the lieutenant said.

He registered .23 at headquarters and was released to a responsible adult after being issued summonses for DWI, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, failing to report a crash and not having insurance.

The Jeep was towed and impounded.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.