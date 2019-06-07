Hasbrouck Heights Internist From Glen Rock, 67, Charged With Sex Assault

A veteran internist from Glen Rock was arrested at his Hasbrouck Heights office on sex assault charges, Daily Voice has learned.

One of the last of the “house call” doctors, 67-year-old Dr. Carl J. Renner was taken into custody by Hasbrouck Heights police at Heights Medical, 288 Boulevard, early Thursday evening.

He was then transported to the county lockup, where he remained Friday pending a detention hearing.

Renner officially was charged with sexual assault through force or coercion without severe personal injury.

Renner was graduated with honors in pre-med from Clemson University and received his Doctor of Medicine and Surgery degree from the Autonomous University of Guadalajara in Mexico, according to his resume.

He did his internship and internal medicine residency at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark.

Renner has been a longtime members of Heights Medical and the Internal Medicine Department at Hackensack University Medical Center, where he has senior attending privileges and teaches residents.

He also was on the faculty of the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in Newark, sits on the Bergen County Medical Society’s Judicial Committee and is an active member of the Glen Rock Board of Health and a physician for the borough ambulance corps.

Renner established Heights Home Care PC, which makes house calls on request, and is one of the few physicians left who makes calls on senior and homebound patients.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.