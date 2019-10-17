Contact Us
Harrison Man Reportedly Sent Threatening Video To Rutgers-Newark Law Students

A former Rutgers student has been charged after authorities said he sent a threatening email and video to students Photo Credit: Rutgers

A Harrison man who once attended Rutgers-Newark was arrested after he sent an email and attached video to law students describing school shootings and mass violence, according to published reports.

Rutgers police arrested Patrick Kelly, 28, on Thursday and charged him with making terroristic threats and circulating a false report of an impending emergency, NorthJersey.com reported.

Kelly sent the email and hour-and-20-minute YouTube video, which Chancellor Nancy Cantor said in an email Thursday morning to students, faculty and staff “included language that could be interpreted as threatening.”

"If I actually was a crazy person and I got access to somebody else's gun, at least 50 people would have died," Kelly says in the video.

He also speaks of how easy it would be for a mass shooter to gain access to the campus and describes himself as the victim of stalking and harassment.

Security was heightened on the 38-acre campus in Newark’s University Heights section, nj.com reported .

