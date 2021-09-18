Hardly Bonnie And Clyde: Passaic County Couple Nabbed In Convenience Store Robbery

Pompton Lakes police captured a known ex-con and his female companion, both from town, moments after they robbed a local convenience store at knifepoint, authorities said.

Brian Tagliaferro, 32, robbed the Ringwood Avenue store around 4 p.m. Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Pompton Lakes Police Chief Derek Clark said in a joint release.

It didn’t take long for Clark’s officers to find him and his alleged accomplice, Simone Greco, 29, in the area of Willard Street and Ackerman Place just off Ringwood Avenue, they said.

Tagliaferro is charged with robbery, conspiracy and various weapons offenses, including being an ex-con in possession of a firearm.

The Ringwood native has an extensive drug-related criminal history in North Jersey stretching back more than a decade, records show. It includes convictions for burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and weapons offenses.

Greco, who also has a drug-related record, is charged with robbery, conspiracy and theft.

Both remained held Saturday in the Passaic County Jail pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

