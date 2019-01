The clock was minutes from striking midnight New Year's Eve when a Franklin Lakes motorist hit a parked car with his vehicle and was arrested for DWI and reckless driving, authorities said.

Jay Johnson, 48, was taken into custody after the 11:36 p.m. crash Monday on Indian Trail Drive, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

He was later released to a responsible adult and his vehicle was temporarily impounded, under John’s Law.

