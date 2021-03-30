Hanover PD: These 2 Dozen Individuals Caused $125K In Graffiti Related Damages

Nearly two dozen individuals were arrested for graffiti-related offenses in Hanover.

The incident caused more than $125,000 in damage over the last year, Hanover Police Chief Mark Roddy said.

"Identifying and charging suspects allows the victim to recover financial assistance in the form of restitution to make repairs," Roddy said.

"The Hanover Police hopes these investigations demonstrate our commitment to solving crimes in our jurisdiction and serves as a deterrent for those who wish to do harm."

The following individuals were charged:

Marcus Hughes, 31, of Washington, DC, 1 count of Criminal Mischief and 1 count of Trespassing, total damage: $1,800

Victor Blanco, 30, of Bronx, NY, 1 count of Criminal Mischief and 1 count of Conspiracy, total damage: approximately $1,000

Ceferino Corraliza, 23, of Jersey City, NJ, 1 count of Criminal Mischief and 1 count of Conspiracy, total damage: approximately $1,000

Craig Fernandez, 22, of Jersey City, NJ, 1 count of Criminal Mischief and 1 count of Conspiracy, total damage: approximately $1,000

Daniel Fonseca, 30, of Easton, PA, 3 counts of Criminal Mischief, total damage: $5,000

Robby Wilkins, 38, of Edison, NJ, 4 counts of Criminal Mischief, total damage: $6,000

Alexa Lipke, 26, of Greenbrook, NJ, 1 count of Criminal Mischief, total damage: $1,200

Christian Servidio, 24, of Fairfield, NJ, 2 counts of Criminal Mischief and 1 count of Trespassing, total damage: $4,600

Eric Cleveland, 40, of Frankfort, NY, 2 counts of Criminal Mischief and 1 count of Trespassing, total damage: $6,322

Francis Vella, 34, of Suffern, NY, 4 counts of Criminal Mischief, 4 counts of Trespassing, 2 counts of Conspiracy, total damage: $8,525

Mitchell Jent, 29, of Morristown, NJ, 3 counts of Criminal Mischief, total damage: $79,500

Michelle Martinez, 32, of Brooklyn, NY, 1 count of Criminal Mischief, 1 count of Conspiracy, 1 count of Trespassing, total damage: over $2,000

Valentinos Mikalef, 42, of Woodside, NY, 1 count of Criminal Mischief, 1 count of Conspiracy, 1 count of Trespassing, total damage: over $2,000

Anthony Vergara, 30, of College Point, NY, 1 count of Criminal Mischief, 1 count of Resisting Arrest by Flight, 1 count of Trespassing, total damage: between $500-$2,000

Lawrence Corcoran, 22, of Bedminster, NJ, 2 counts of Criminal Mischief, total damage: $150

Estiven Restrepo, 24, of Hopatcong, NJ, 1 count of Criminal Mischief, total damage: $2,000

Jordan Krawiec, 28, of Garfield, NJ, 2 counts of Criminal Mischief and 2 counts of Conspiracy, total damage: $2,570

Anthony Liszka, 25, of Clifton, NJ, 2 counts of Criminal Mischief and 2 counts of Conspiracy, total damage: $3,805

Miguel Williams, 40, of Cedar Knolls, NJ, 1 count of Criminal Mischief, total damage: less than $500

There were also three juveniles charged, whose names are being withheld due to their age.

