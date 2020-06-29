Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Hanging Victim Found In Morris County Park

Cecilia Levine
Lewis Morris Park, County Road 510
Lewis Morris Park, County Road 510 Photo Credit: Google Maps

A person was found hanging in a Morris County park over the weekend.

The body was found by a Lewis County Morris Park patron in the Sugarloaf section of the park around 2:45 p.m., Sunday, Morris County Park Police Lt. Chris List said.

The park was briefly closed and has since reopened, List said. 

Authorities said that there was no threat to the public, which would indicate that they suspect suicide.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Morris County Park Police, Morris County Sheriff’s Office CSI and Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office were investigating. 

Lewis Morris County Park in Morristown spans 22.1 miles of trails across more than 2,100 acres.

