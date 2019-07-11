Contact Us
Handyman Busted After Ridgewood Woman Finds Hidden Camera In Her Bedroom

Jerry DeMarco
Jose Lema
Jose Lema Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy RIDGEWOOD PD

A handyman working on a Ridgewood woman’s home installed a secret camera in her bedroom so he could spy on her, authorities said.

Jose Lema, of West Orange, who turned 44 on Tuesday, was arrested Thursday and charged with burglary and attempted invasion of privacy, village Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

The victim went to police last month after finding the “surreptitiously placed” small digital camera, which had a clear view of her bed, after Lema did work in her home, the chief said.

Lema was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

