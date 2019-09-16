Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Boy, 2, Fatally Struck By Dump Truck In Sussex County
DV Pilot Police & Fire

HAMMER FALLS: Passaic County Heroin Dealer Gets 24 Years In Federal Prison

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito credited special agents with the DEA and members of the New Jersey State Police Drug Trafficking North Unit for their work on the case.
U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito credited special agents with the DEA and members of the New Jersey State Police Drug Trafficking North Unit for their work on the case. Photo Credit: COURTESY: DEA / NJSP

A high-level Passaic County drug dealer who flooded North Jersey and New York with heroin trafficked in from the Dominican Republic, Mexico and elsewhere must spend all of the next 24 years in federal prison.

Yasmil "Animal" Minaya, 33, also will remain under supervised release, under the sentence imposed Monday by U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty in Newark.

There's no parole in the federal prison system, meaning Minaya will have to serve the entire term.

Minaya -- who kept addresses in Totowa and Haledon -- was previously convicted of two counts of conspiring to distribute at least one kilo of heroin following a two-week trial, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Minaya was part of a network that served as New Jersey and New York area distributors for a drug-trafficking organization, Carpenito said.

The heroin was "usually transported to this area via truck and paid for by the defendants before being sold on the street," the U.S. attorney said.

The drug organization has been linked to several multiple-kilogram seizures -- including 4½ pounds of heroin in March 2015, nearly nine pounds in November 2015, and more than 20 pounds in January 2017, he said.

The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) assembled the case, handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa Wangenheim, chief of the Opioid Abuse Prevention and Enforcement Unit in Newark, and Carpenito himself.

The U.S. attorney credited special agents with the DEA and members of the New Jersey State Police Drug Trafficking North Unit for their work on the case.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.