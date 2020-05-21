Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Mahwah PD: Amazon Delivery Impostor Comes To Resident's Door
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Haledon PD: Passaic Driver Who Ran Light Had Three-Quarters Of Pound Of Pot, $6,167 Drug Cash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Jamie Martinez
Jamie Martinez Photo Credit: COURTESY: Haledon PD

A Haledon police officer found a Passaic driver who ran a red light toting three-quarters of a pound of pot and $6,167 in suspected drug proceeds, authorities said Thursday.

Oficer Jeffrey Welsh stopped the red Acura sedan, red in color with Pennsylvania license plates after the driver ran the light at the intersection of Burhans Avenue and West Broadway shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Lt. George Guzman said.

Welsh and backup Sgt. Timothy Lindberg noticed a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from the car, Guzman said.

A search turned up 11.7 ounces of marijuana, packaging bags and the cash, he said.The driver, Jamie Martinez, 28, was charged with drug offenses and released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

"Let's be clear: Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Haledon Police Department will continue to pursue violators of the law in our committed quest to preserve quality of life and keep Haledon safe," Police Chief Angelo J. Daniele said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.