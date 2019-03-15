Haledon PD: Mother, Son Sold Kids’ Cereal Laced With THC

A mother and son were carrying dozens of bags of children’s cereal laced with edible THC, along with five pounds of pot and $14,000 in drug proceeds, when a Haledon police officer stopped their truck, authorities said.

Officer Christian Clavo smelled raw marijuana after he stopped the 2002 Chevy Tahoe in a Belmont Avenue parking lot for not signaling a turn and found Connie Rivera, 48, who was driving, and Jason Rivera, 27, not wearing seatbelts, Lt. George Guzman said.

After backups Sgt. Jessica Funes and Officer Andrea Len arrived, Guzman said, the trio found:

15 Fruit Loops, three Fruity Pebbles and three Captain Crunch snack bags all coated in a THC mixture;

15 assorted other cereal snacks mixed with marijuana;

11 variously sized bags of pot, a jar of the drug and another jar containing a marijuana “puree.”

The Paterson pair also had a mixing bowl and measuring ingredients used to make their concoctions – including brown sugar and chocolate syrup, the lieutenant said.

They were also carrying $14,000 in suspected drug proceeds, which police seized along with the truck for forfeiture.

Police charged with pair with various drug counts and sent them to the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

"I commend my officers for their proactive police work,” Police Chief Angelo J. Daniele said.

“Our zero-percent tolerance for criminal activity remains alive and well,” Guzman added.

