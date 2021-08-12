Haledon Man Arrested For Child Abuse, Neglect: Prosecutor

A Haledon man has been arrested for psychologically and physically abusing a 15-year-old child, authorities said.

Yousef Abdo, 40, was arrested on Dec. 8 after an investigation by the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit determined he had committed numerous acts of abuse and neglect against the teen at a home in Haledon, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Their relationship was unclear.

Abdo is charged with second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child and fourth-degree Child Abuse and Neglect.

He faces up to eleven years in New Jersey State Prison if convicted of both charges.

