Hackensack Woman, 19, Charged With Killing Newborn Boy

Authorities charged a Hackensack woman with killing her newborn son.

Kimberly Aponte, 19, hid the unwanted pregnancy from her family, authorities said.

She gave birth to a full-term boy whom she then wrapped in a blanket and stuffed into a hamper, they said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was expected to issue a formal statement by noon Tuesday.

Aponte, meanwhile, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court on charges of first-degree aggravated manslaughter.

