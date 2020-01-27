Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hackensack Stabbing Victim, 30, Dies, Teaneck Ex-Con Charged With Aggravated Manslaughter

Jerry DeMarco
Kelisen Brewley
Kelisen Brewley Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

UPDATE: A Teaneck ex-con with a long rap sheet stabbed and killed another former inmate in a Hackensack apartment late Sunday, authorities said.

Kelisen Brewely, 31, and the victim, 30-year-old Vanden Carter "were acquaintances and had been together in the apartment" on Anderson Street when they got into a fight around 10 p.m., Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Monday.

Another person tried to intercede and was assaulted, as well, Musella said, not identifying that victim.

Carter, who'd been released from state prison a month ago, was found with multiple stab wounds on the floor of Apt 6G at what once was known as the El Dorado apartments, authorities said.

Responders said he'd been stabbed seven times.

Carter was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center at 10:49 p.m., Musella said.

Brewely fled the scene and went to Holy Name Medical Center, where the prosecutor said he was treated for stab wounds before being released.

Brewely -- whose rap sheet includes arrests for theft, forgery and money laundering in New Jersey and North Carolina -- was taken into custody soon after and charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault.

A first appearance was scheduled Tuesday morning in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, the prosecutor said.

Carter served three different prison terms, beginning in 2010, for convictions of crimes including robbery, eluding and escape. His most recent stretch ran from October 2018 until last month, records show.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit Homicide Squad investigated along with Hackensack and Teaneck police, Musella said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Anderson Street, Hackensack

