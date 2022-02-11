Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Don't Adjust Your Calendar: Unseasonable Stretch Will Lead Into 'Fall Back' Weekend
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hackensack Pedestrian, 59, Struck By Car Was Outside Crosswalk: Police

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Hackensack police are investigating.
Hackensack police are investigating. Photo Credit: HACKENSACK PD / Cecilia Levine

A 59-year-old woman was crossing the street outside of the crosswalk when she was struck by a car leaving her in critical condition in Hackensack on Tuesday, Nov. 1, police said.

The woman was near 39 Hudson St. around 6:15 p.m. when she was hit by a 2012 Lexus driven by a 63-year-old man, who stayed at the scene, Hackensack Police Capt. Michael Antista said.

The woman was transported to HUMC in critical but stable condition. 

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.