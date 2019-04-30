Hackensack PD: Wanted Repeat Offender, 17, Struck By Hit-Run SUV

A 17-year-old repeat offender from Hackensack who was wanted on several outstanding warrants was hit by an SUV whose driver kept going Tuesday afternoon, city police said.

Seeing uniformed Hackensack officers who were responding to a tip that he was in the area, the teen ran west across Polifly Road and was struck in the southbound lanes near Sutton Avenue, Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

The juvenile, who wasn't seriously injured, was wanted for escape and failing to appear in the Family Division of Superior Court on previous robbery complaints, among other offenses, DeWitt said.

His juvenile criminal history involves dozens of calls, law enforcement sources said, adding that he was suspected in an assault that occurred a short time before he was spotted.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment of cuts and bruises.

Meanwhile, police were looking for the four-door, dark-colored (possibly brown) SUV, which lost its driver's side mirror, DeWitt said.

Anyone who might have seen what happened on Polifly Road or knows where to find the vehicle or driver is asked to call Hackensack PD: (201) 646-7777 .

