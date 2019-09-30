Hackensack PD: Teaneck Repeat Offender Caught With Cocaine After Route 80 Chase

A repeat offender from Teaneck with a drug-related criminal history led Hackensack police on a chase through Route 80, then was later found hiding in his backyard carrying cocaine, authorities said.

Sgt. John Dalton terminated the pursuit of a 2018 Hyundai Tucson driven by Mark Olszewski, 27, on the eastbound highway Saturday out of safety concerns, Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

Detectives then went to his house, where they found Olszewski, he said.

Detectives found more cocaine, along with a hypodermic needle, in the Tucson, the captain said.

Olszewski was charged with two counts of resisting arrest, theft and drug and drug paraphernalis possession.

He also received summonses for driving with a suspended license and reckless driving, among other offenses, DeWitt said.

Olszewski, who was wanted on warrants out of Bogota, Little Ferry and outside the county, remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail.

DeWitt thanked Teaneck police for their assistance.

