Hackensack PD: Repeat Offender Who Once Flipped Bird In Mugshot Caught With Heroin

A man who once flipped the bird in his mug shot after destroying a local motel was caught with heroin early Thursday morning, throwing a temper tantrum and refusing to leave a Hackensack drug store early, said authorities who charged him.

Timothy Carriel, 19 of Hoboken, refused to leave the 24-hour Rite Aid on Essex Street after having been asked several times just before 3 a.m., Hackensack Police Capt. Frank Aquila said.

When police showed up, Carriel became even more agitated -- cursing and yelling at the officers, warning them that he was a gang member, the captain said.

Carriel eventually began walking eastbound on Essex Street -- continuing to yell and scream as he went -- only to return to drug store to carry on the commotion.

"When he saw the officers approaching the second time, he fled," Aquila said.

An officer found Carriel behind a tree and ordered him to come out. But Carriel did not comply and the officer thought he may have been in possession of a weapon.

"The officer then drew his service weapon and continued to give verbal commands when Mr. Carriel complied," Aquila said.

Carriel was charged with possession of heroin and obstruction of justice before being released on a summons.

