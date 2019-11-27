Hackensack PD: Pedestrian, 64, Struck Crossing Against Light

Hackensack police may issue a summons to a 64-year-old Paterson pedestrian who was struck by a sedan when he crossed against a red light Tuesday night, authorities said.

The 69-year-old Hackensack driver wasn't at fault when his 2019 Honda Civic hit the pedestrian near the corner of Main and East Passaic streets around 8 p.m., police Capt. Nicole Foley said.

The pedestrian, who suffered some broken bones, was conscious and alert when taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, she said.

An investigation was continuing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.