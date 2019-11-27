Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: Carlstadt Man, 60, Dead In Parsippany Route 46 Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hackensack PD: Pedestrian, 64, Struck Crossing Against Light

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The 69-year-old Hackensack driver wasn't at fault when his 2019 Honda Civic hit the pedestrian, 64, near the corner of Main and East Passaic streets, police said.
The 69-year-old Hackensack driver wasn't at fault when his 2019 Honda Civic hit the pedestrian, 64, near the corner of Main and East Passaic streets, police said. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Hackensack police may issue a summons to a 64-year-old Paterson pedestrian who was struck by a sedan when he crossed against a red light Tuesday night, authorities said.

The 69-year-old Hackensack driver wasn't at fault when his 2019 Honda Civic hit the pedestrian near the corner of Main and East Passaic streets around 8 p.m., police Capt. Nicole Foley said.

The pedestrian, who suffered some broken bones, was conscious and alert when taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, she said.

An investigation was continuing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.