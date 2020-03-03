Hackensack PD Nabs Teen Offender In River Edge Diner Assault, Charges Expected In Other Towns

Hackensack police nabbed a wanted 18-year-old city man who authorities said assaulted the owner of The River Edge Diner shortly after being released on burglary charges out of Teaneck.

Denys Ludizaca was being processed at River Edge police headquarters Tuesday afternoon on robbery charges from Saturday's diner incident following his capture in Hackensack.

Additional charges were expected out of New Milford and Maywood this week for crimes that occurred in their towns, as well, authorities told Daily Voice.

Ludizaca "tried to skip out on paying for his dinner but left his car keys behind" at the diner, Lt. Michael Walker said. "When he went back, the owner had them in his hand talking to police on the phone.

"He ripped the keys from the owner's hands and ran out."

River Edge detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Ludizaca, who, having turned 18 this past September, already has an adult criminal history -- making him known to police.

Hackensack Detective John Mora and Detective Sgt. Francesco Tripodi were on the lookout when Mora spotted him Tuesday, Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

They ordered him to stop, but Ludizaca ran through yards and hopped fences, DeWitt said.

Officer Daniel Francavilla and Sgt. John Knapp found him hiding under a car in a Union Street parking lot a short time later, the captain said.They charged Ludizaca with resisting arrest and turned him over to River Edge police.

