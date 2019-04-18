Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Missing Paterson Girl, 15, Abducted, Raped By Illegal Immigrant Headed To Chicago
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hackensack PD: Man Struck Walking His Bicycle In Middle Of Road

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The victim was in the middle lane of traffic and wearing dark clothing south of the nearest crosswalk on River Street, Hackensack police said.
The victim was in the middle lane of traffic and wearing dark clothing south of the nearest crosswalk on River Street, Hackensack police said. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A man walking his bicycle in the middle of a busy Hackensack street late Wednesday was struck and thrown over the hood of a Jeep whose driver was trying to avoid colliding with another vehicle, police said.

Wayne Methner, 48, of Hackensack sustained injuries to his pelvis, lower back and right leg in the 10:25 p.m. crash on River Street near Anderson Street (Cedar Lane), Capt. Nicole Foley said.

Methner, who was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, was “ conscious and alert but also seemed confused and could not provide an account of the accident,” Foley said.

The 37-year-old driver of the 2011 Jeep Commander, also a Hackensack resident, he swerved to the right to avoid a vehicle that came to a sudden stop in front of him when he struck Methner, who Foley said was in the middle lane of traffic and wearing dark clothing.

The driver in front of him gave a similar account, noting that he stopped suddenly to avoid Methner, who was walking a bike in the middle of the road south of the nearest crosswalk.

An investigation was continuing, the captain said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.