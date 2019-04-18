Hackensack PD: Man Struck Walking His Bicycle In Middle Of Road

A man walking his bicycle in the middle of a busy Hackensack street late Wednesday was struck and thrown over the hood of a Jeep whose driver was trying to avoid colliding with another vehicle, police said.

Wayne Methner, 48, of Hackensack sustained injuries to his pelvis, lower back and right leg in the 10:25 p.m. crash on River Street near Anderson Street (Cedar Lane), Capt. Nicole Foley said.

Methner, who was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, was “ conscious and alert but also seemed confused and could not provide an account of the accident,” Foley said.

The 37-year-old driver of the 2011 Jeep Commander, also a Hackensack resident, he swerved to the right to avoid a vehicle that came to a sudden stop in front of him when he struck Methner, who Foley said was in the middle lane of traffic and wearing dark clothing.

The driver in front of him gave a similar account, noting that he stopped suddenly to avoid Methner, who was walking a bike in the middle of the road south of the nearest crosswalk.

An investigation was continuing, the captain said.

