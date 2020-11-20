Hackensack PD: Dollar Store Bandit Nabbed In Burglary Spree Had Broken Glass Stuck To Shirt

A Hackensack burglary spree suspect had just fled a local dollar store after breaking in through a glass door before dawn Friday when a city police officer captured him a block from his home, authorities said.

Douglas D. Simmons Jr., 32, smashed open the glass front door of 99 Cent Dreams on Main Street with a brick shortly before 3:30 a.m. and tried to pry open the cash register before fleeing, Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

Responding Officers Jason Gretkowski and Benjamin Estrada spotted Simmons and radioed their colleagues, who canvassed the area.

Officer John Tanucilli nabbed Simmons soon after, DeWitt said, adding that he had shards of glass stuck to his sweatshirt.

"A few seconds later and Simmons would've been safely inside his building," the captain noted. "Now, Simmons is identified as the suspect in two other commercial burglaries."

Simmons remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of burglary and criminal mischief.

Additional charges were expected, DeWitt said.

