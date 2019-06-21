Contact Us
Dance Instructor From Paterson Accused Of Sexually Abusing Teen Boys
Hackensack PD: City Pedestrian, 71, Crossing Against Light Struck By Pickup Near HUMC

The 53-year-old Saddle Brook pickup truck driver told police at the scene that he had the green arrow, which gave him the right of way.

A 71-year-old pedestrian sustained a head injury when he crossed against the light and was struck Friday morning by a pickup truck just steps from Hackensack University Medical Center, authorities said.

The victim "could not recall what happened" after he was struck at the corner of Prospect Avenue and Essex Street just after 10 a.m., police Capt. Nicole Foley said.

The 53-year-old Saddle Brook driver of the 2015 GMC Sierra pick-up told police at the scene that he had the green arrow as he turned left on Essex Street, she said.

"A preliminary review of surveillance video in the area appears to confirm that the driver did, in fact, have the green arrow, giving him the right of way despite the pedestrian being in the crosswalk," Foley said.

Investigators determined that the signal -- which gives pedestrians a red stop hand -- was operating properly, the captain said.

No summonses were immediately issued.

However, Foley said, "if it is determined that the pedestrian is at fault, he will be issued a summons for failing to yield the right of way.

"We urge pedestrians to always be aware of their surroundings, including traffic control devices, and never assume a vehicle is going to stop," she added. "And, more importantly, put down cell phones and pay attention when walking on or across any roadway."

