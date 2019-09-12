Hackensack PD: Accused Burglar Breaks Business Glass Doors, Swipes Cash Three Times

A Hackensack man with a criminal history burglarized two Main Street businesses – one of them twice -- by breaking glass doors with a rock, said police who arrested him.

Peter W. Tobin, 52, hit Fairmount Eats twice and B&W Bakery, taking cash from the register each time, Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt said Thursday.

The businesses are a block and a half apart.

Tobin, of Poplar Avenue, was charged with three counts each of burglary and theft and two of criminal mischief before being released pending a Sept. 23 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

