Hackensack Mini Market Burglarized

Someone broke in through the front door window and burglarized a Hackensack mini market before dawn Monday, authorities said.

Whoever was responsible took about $200 in change from a jar on the counter and $100 worth of cigars from Miss T's Two on 1st Street sometime between 8:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday, Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence at the squat, free-standing convenience store near Clay Street.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.