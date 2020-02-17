Contact Us
Hackensack Mini Market Burglarized

Jerry DeMarco
The front door window was smashed in the break-in at Miss T's Two on 1st Street in Hackensack. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo
Hackensack detectives were investigating the burglary at Miss T's Two on 1st Street. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

Someone broke in through the front door window and burglarized a Hackensack mini market before dawn Monday, authorities said.

Whoever was responsible took about $200 in change from a jar on the counter and $100 worth of cigars from Miss T's Two on 1st Street sometime between 8:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday, Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence at the squat, free-standing convenience store near Clay Street.

